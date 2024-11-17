Miss Universe 2024 top 30 semifinalists have been revealed. One of the top 30 contestants advancing to the swimsuit competition is Rhea Singha of India. It is a proud moment for India as Rhea Singha becomes one of the Miss Universe 2024 top 30 semifinalists. She will now walk in the swimsuit round of the main event of Miss Universe 2024 finale to make to the top 12 stage. Miss Universe 2024 is the 73rd edition of Miss Universe pageant, taking place held in the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Rhea Singha of India Advances to Miss Universe 2024 Top 30 Semifinals

Miss Universe 2024 Top 30 Semi-Finalists' Names With Photos

