Indian beauty queen Sini Shetty has entered the top 8 of the Miss World 2024 beauty competition held on Saturday. The top 8 contestants, two chosen from each continent (America, Africa, Europe and Asia and Oceania), are - Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, Botswana, Uganda, Czech Republic, England, India and Lebanon. These eight beauty queens will now approach the "question and answer" round. Miss World 2024 Top 12 Semi-Finalists: Sini Shetty of India Is Among Top 12 Contestants at the 71st Miss World Beauty Pageant.

Miss World 2024 is taking place on Saturday, March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India. Miss World Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the end of the 71st Miss World festival.

Meet Miss World 2024 Top 8 Contestants:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Watch Live Streaming of Miss World 2024 Beauty Pageant Here:

