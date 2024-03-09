Miss World 2024 is taking place on Saturday, March 9. The top 12 contestants who enter the semi-finals of the 71st Miss World have been announced, one of them being Sini Shetty of India. The 12 semifinalists are from - Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Botswana, Mauritius, Uganda, the Czech Republic, England, Spain, Australia, India and Lebanon. The 22-year-old has had a dream run at the Miss World campaign and she would like to continue her winning momentum by sealing a position in the top 8. Miss World Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the end of the 71st Miss World festival. The 71st edition of the Miss World pageant is taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India. A total of 112 contestants were participating at the start of the event.

Meet Miss World 2024 Top 12 Semi-Finalists:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Watch Live Streaming of Miss World 2024 Beauty Pageant Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)