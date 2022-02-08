Shehnaaz Gill fans are in for a treat as their favourite celebrity dropped not one but two posts on Instagram on Tuesday. The 28-year-old, after winning hearts with the "Boring Day" reel, wherein she had Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty for company, posted a new Instagram reel. And this time, she goes solo. Shehnaaz Gill is seen dancing to American singer Ariana Grande's "7 rings" in an all-black outfit. In fact, one can notice the Punjabi actress to have recreated Ari's iconic high ponytail hairstyle! You can check out the Honsla Rakh actress's new Instagram reel, along with snaps from the video that's making Shehnaazians lose their calm.

Fans Believe in Shehnaaz Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

This One Just For All The Shehnaazians Out There!

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And You Can Enjoy Ariana Grande's 7 rings Video Too!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)