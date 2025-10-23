A teenage boy tragically died on Tuesday, October 21, after being struck by a speeding train while filming an Instagram reel at Janakadeipur railway station in Odisha’s Balia district. Reportedly, the boy, a resident of Manglaghat, had visited the Dakshina Kali Temple with his mother earlier in the day and was returning home when the accident occurred. Disturbing video shows the teenager standing dangerously close to the tracks as the train approaches, with his phone falling to the ground moments before the impact. Witnesses reported that the collision was instantaneous, and the boy died on the spot. Railway police and local residents rushed to the scene, recovering the body and sending it for post-mortem examination. Reel Gone Wrong in UP: 50-Year-Old Man Falls to Death While Dancing on E-Rickshaw in Ghazipur, Video Goes Viral.

Odisha Teen Dies While Filming Instagram Reel on Railway Tracks

Tragic end to a reel 💔 A teenage boy from Manglaghat, Puri, lost his life after being hit by a speeding train while recording a short video near Janakadeipur railway station. The incident occurred as he was returning home with his mother after visiting Dakshinakali Temple.… pic.twitter.com/WkvmIUZZTZ — Orissa POST Live (@OrissaPOSTLive) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Odisha Post ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)