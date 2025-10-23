A video going viral on social media shows foreign tourists dancing on the Taj Mahal’s red platform in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. In the viral clip, a foreign female tourist and a male tourist are seen dancing on the Taj Mahal’s red platform. The video shows the woman's travel agency guide recording the video of the woman and the male tourist as the duo dances on the red platform in the Taj Mahal premises. It is reported that the shooting of the dance reel led to a commotion among the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel present at the Taj Mahal premises. It must be noted that activities like dancing and yoga are prohibited in the Taj Mahal premises. The incident of foreign tourists dancing in front of the Taj Mahal has raised questions about security arrangements at the UNESCO World Heritage site. According to a report in NDTV, the ASI staff immediately took action and restrained the foreign tourists who were dancing on the Taj Mahal’s red platform. Post this, the officials also questioned the guide, who is seen recording the video in the viral clip. An investigation in connection with the incident has been launched. Bee Attack in Taj Mahal: Swarm of Bees Causes Panic Among Tourists, Chaos Erupts at Iconic Monument in Agra (Watch Video).

Foreign Tourists Dance in Front of Taj Mahal To Create Reel

ताजमहल में रील बनाने के लिए तोड़े सारे नियम! आगरा : ताजमहल के रेड प्लेटफॉर्म पर एक विदेशी महिला पर्यटक का डांस करते हुए वीडियो वायरल हो गया, वीडियो बनते देख एएसआई और सीआईएसएफ कर्मियों में हड़कंप मच गया, जानकारी के अनुसार, महिला अपने ट्रेवल एजेंसी गाइड के साथ आई थी, जिसने ही… pic.twitter.com/KSb8xzvGuz — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) October 23, 2025

Video of the Foreign Tourists Dancing in Front of Taj Mahal Surfaces

