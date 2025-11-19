Is Instagram down for some users? As per Downdetector, around 761 people reported an Instagram outage at around 8:18 AM IST. Many users said they were unable to load features properly, and most complaints centred around Instagram reels. The disruption pushed several Instagram users to share their concerns on X (formerly Twitter). One Instagram user said, "Is Instagram reels down? Unable to post anything, recorded reels are just buffering and it shows a blank screen.” Another user posted a similar problem and noted, “Is Instagram reels down? Unable to post anything.” Gemini 3: Google Introduces ‘Most Intelligent Model’ With Advanced Reasoning and Multimodal Capabilities; Check Details.

Is Instagram reels down? Unable to post anything, recorded reels are just buffering and it shows a blank screen. @Instagram please fix this issue. — Nyx (@nikitanair96) November 19, 2025

Is Instagram reels down? Unable to post anything#Instagramdown — DhanoaRitik ® (@RitikDhanoa) November 19, 2025

Hey guys it’s me and instagram is down again😒 #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/HzjSOWCgD3 — lizz (@lizzmillz) November 19, 2025

User reports indicate problems with Instagram since 9:34 PM EST. How is it affecting you? #InstagramDownhttps://t.co/lXKoHvktSg — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 19, 2025

