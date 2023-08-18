BLACKPINK's Jisoo new Instagram post sending her fans to the moon. The K-pop star posted several images from her recent trip to New York City. Jisoo looks stunning as she rides a boat cruise to see the Statue of Liberty. As the boat makes a full round around Liberty Island in New York Harbour, she can be seen enjoying the iconic structure from a distance. Jisoo is sporting an easy black tank top, opting for a more relaxed style for her trip. She also adorned her look with silver jewellery. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Radiates Elegance in Floral Halter Neck Top and Pants (View Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

