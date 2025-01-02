BLACKPINK's Jisoo celebrated her 30th birthday on January 3 (KST), and BLINK and Sooya (Jisoo's fandom) across the globe are showering her with heartfelt wishes. Undoubtedly, her fans have flooded social media with an outpouring of love, sharing sweet messages, greetings, and videos to mark this special occasion. From fan-made tributes to heartfelt messages from fellow artists, the celebrations are in full swing. Jisoo, known for her captivating stage presence and kind-hearted nature, has earned the admiration of millions. As the global icon turns 30, it's clear that her impact on the K-pop world and beyond continues to inspire fans worldwide. Happy Birthday, Jisoo! ‘Newtopia’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Looks Stunning in NEW Stills From Her Upcoming Series Co-Starring Park Jung Min (View Pics).

