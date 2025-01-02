BLACKPINK's Jisoo celebrated her 30th birthday on January 3 (KST), and BLINK and Sooya (Jisoo's fandom) across the globe are showering her with heartfelt wishes. Undoubtedly, her fans have flooded social media with an outpouring of love, sharing sweet messages, greetings, and videos to mark this special occasion. From fan-made tributes to heartfelt messages from fellow artists, the celebrations are in full swing. Jisoo, known for her captivating stage presence and kind-hearted nature, has earned the admiration of millions. As the global icon turns 30, it's clear that her impact on the K-pop world and beyond continues to inspire fans worldwide. Happy Birthday, Jisoo! ‘Newtopia’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Looks Stunning in NEW Stills From Her Upcoming Series Co-Starring Park Jung Min (View Pics).

Happy Birthday, Kim Ji-soo

HBD Jisoo

One more year closer to perfection! As you celebrate your birthday, we cheer for the next decade of achieving your dreams and more fruitful adventures for you, #JISOO. We claim 2025 as yours and you can count on us to stand by your side. Happy birthday, our beloved Jisoo! pic.twitter.com/JcZchemLSV — FOREVER KIM JISOO (@ForeverKimJisoo) January 2, 2025

More Love

Happy birthday to our beloved angel JISOO (@officialBLISSOO). May the year ahead be filled with love, laughter, and countless moments that bring you pure joy. We will always be by your side every step of the way, keep shining bright! 🩵 pic.twitter.com/1LmVtuy1jO — JISOO NEWS (@NEWSJISOO) January 2, 2025

Oh Yes...

jisoo’s 30th birthday is a valid reason to bring this back and i did💥pic.twitter.com/o4diK9PrGh — abc doremi rip (@PRODJlSOO) January 2, 2025

True

Happy Birthday Jisoo! Thank you for always showering Blinks with your unconditional love and kindness. I am eternally grateful for you and I love so much! I’m so proud of you and I wish you a year filled with blessings, happiness, health, and everything your heart wishes for 🥹🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/UFiSgKXESu — 젠바🙈💕 (@blackpinkbabo) January 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)