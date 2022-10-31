Kerala Piravi, which falls on November 1, is an important date for the history of state of Kerala. It is the date when the four Southern regions of Kasaragod, Malabar, Cochin, and Travancore were merged and the state of Kerala was born in 1956, with the first state elections happening in the following year. Kerala might be one of the smaller states in the country, but it is quite an important one in terms of its rich heritage, aesthetical value and from the viewpoint of tourism, the latter being one of the major earners of income for the state. Kerala Piravi 2022 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Kerala Day Wallpapers and Kerala Piravi Dinam Photos To Mark the Birth of the State of Kerala.

Kerala is easily one of the most beautiful places in the world, from its pristine blue lagoons to its palm groves to its sandy beaches to the cosy hill stations and beautiful tea and coffee plantains and lovely waterfalls, not to mention its striking religious and cultural diversity. There are many songs that describe the astute prettiness of Keralam, especially in cinema.

In this special feature on Kerala Piravi Day 2022, we look at seven very popular and lovely songs that describe why Kerala is often hailed as God's Own Country.

Shyama Sundara Kera (Asianet Theme Song)

A personal fave, the theme song of Asianet left a lovely impact on the viewers when the channel was launched a couple of decades back. Composed by none other than AR Rahman, the song is a beautiful tribute to Kerala and its varied cultural heritage and attractions. PS: The new version doesn't hold a lamp against the old, nostalgic one.

Mamalakalkkappurath (Ninamaninja Kaalpaadukal)

Now for the time for an oldie goldie. This lilting song composed by MS Baburaj with lyrics from P Bhaskaran and sung by PB Sreenivas is picturised on the late Prem Nazeer who plays a soldier on the border reminiscing about his native place.

Nalikerathinte (Thurakkatha Vathil)

When talking about Prem Nazeer remniscing about his native place back home, how can we not talk about this song, composed once again by K Raghavan and sung by the legendary KJ Yesudas? This time he plays a migrant who sings how wonderful his village is and how he has a beloved waiting for him back there to a mesmerised Madhu.

Sahyasaanu Shruthicherthu (Karumadikkuttan)

Kalabhavan Mani-starrer Karumadikkuttan starts off with this beautiful song, composed by Mohan Sithara and sung by KJ Yesudas, which will make you in love with Keralam all over again.

Thumbayum Thulasiyum (Megham)

Ouseppachan had scored the music for this peppy track sung by KS Chithra from the Priyadarshan film, that was picturised on Mammootty, Priya Gill and Dileep. Kerala Piravi 2022 Date & Significance: When Is Kerala Day? Everything To Know About the History and Celebrations Related to Kerala Piravi Dinam.

Perattin Akkare Akkare (Venalkkinavukal)

This beautiful song from this underrated KS Sethumadhavan film is about a tourist coming to a village in Kerala, and the track describes how she is enraptured by the lovely sights there. The song is sung by KJ Yesudas and composed by L Vaidyanathan with lyrics from ONV Kurup.

Keranirakaladum Oru Harithacharutheeram (Jalolsavam)

This Kunchacko Boban-Navya Nair starrer has one of the most exquisite songs on Kerala and especially the prettiness of Kuttanaadu, that is sung by P Jayachandran and composed by Alphonse Joseph.

