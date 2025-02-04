Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared exciting news about the birth of two cheetah cubs in Kuno National Park, writing, "Two Cheetah Cubs Arrive in Madhya Pradesh's Jungle Book". CM Yadav expressed his happiness over the birth of the cubs, born to female cheetah Veera, and sent congratulations to the local community for the success of the project. He also extended his praise to all officials, veterinarians, and field staff who have contributed to the initiative. This ongoing project not only enriches the wildlife in Madhya Pradesh but also boosts the state's tourism industry, creating new job opportunities. CM Yadav reiterated the government's commitment to the conservation and restoration of wildlife across the state. Tiger Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

CM Mohan Yadav Shares Birth of 2 Cheetah Cubs in Kuno National Park

नन्हें चीतों की किलकारी से फिर गूंजा कूनो.. मध्यप्रदेश की 'जंगल बुक' में 2 चीता शावकों की दस्तक... मुझे यह जानकारी साझा करते हुए अत्यंत आनंद की अनुभूति हो रही है कि मध्यप्रदेश की धरती पर चीतों की संख्या में लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है। आज मादा चीता वीरा ने 2 नन्हें शावकों को जन्म… pic.twitter.com/fCs01pIOtP — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) February 4, 2025

