A group of Indian travellers delighted the social media users with their impromptu musical performance near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The video posted online shows the Indian tourists singing and grooving to the classic Bollywood song, “Aaja Sanam Madhur Chandni” from the 1951 film Chori Chori. The soulful rendition of the travellers to an iconic song originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey went viral on the internet. Their energetic performance added a vibrant touch at the Parisian landmark. The tourists were also captured grooving and cheering on the desis as they continued to sing. Little Pahari Girl Becomes Singing Sensation With Cute Rendition of Classic Song ‘Tumse Milkar Na Jaane Kyun’ With Her Mother – Check Her ‘Indian Idol’ Connection.

Indian Tourists' Rendition of Classic Bollywood Song at Eiffel Tower

