Tovino Thomas delighted fans by sharing stunning pictures from his trip to France with his wife, Lidiya Tovino. The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as Valentine’s Week kicks off today, February 7. And what better way to celebrate than in Paris, the city of love, just ahead of Valentine’s Day? The couple, dressed in winter outfits, posed together in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower, capturing dreamy moments. Tovino captioned his post ‘La dame de fer (French for The Iron Lady)’, referring to the Eiffel Tower. Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Valentine’s Day and More, Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love.

Tovino Thomas and Lidiya Tovino in Paris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

