Paris Saint-Germain created history by winning its first-ever UEFA Champions League title, which sent PSG fans into a frenzy in Paris, which also saw the famous Eiffel Tower turn 'Rouge and Blue' to celebrate the club's UCL 2024-25 Final win over Inter Milan. The Rouge and Bleu represent the colours of PSG's home jersey, which were all over the streets of Paris, with fireworks and celebrations taking place late into the night across the city. In a clip shared by PSG's social media handle, the Eiffel Tower could be seen turned into the colours of PSG, which sparkled up every time the home team scored a goal in Munich. Senny Mayulu Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Second-Youngest Player To Score in a UEFA Champions League Final

Eiffel Tower Turns Rouge and Blue

🗼 La Torre Eiffel, de azul y rojo por la consagración del #PSG en la #ChampionsLeague. pic.twitter.com/OlyMRgR6fT — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) May 31, 2025

