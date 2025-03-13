In a controversial move, Dutch modest fashion brand Merrachi released a promotional video showing the Eiffel Tower draped in an Islamic headscarf, triggering backlash in France. Shared on social media with the caption, "Spotted: The Eiffel Tower wearing MERRACHI, mashallah!" the animation was met with outrage from National Rally politicians. MP Lisette Pollet slammed it as an "unacceptable provocation" against French heritage. Another MP, Jerome Buisson, called it a "terrifying political project." Economist Philippe Murer demanded a ban on Merrachi stores and website access in France. Venus and Moon Conjunction Above Eiffel Tower: Astronomy Photographer Captures Breathtaking Images of Planetary Parade With Saturn Faintly Visible in Paris' Night Sky.

