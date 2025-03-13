In a controversial move, Dutch modest fashion brand Merrachi released a promotional video showing the Eiffel Tower draped in an Islamic headscarf, triggering backlash in France. Shared on social media with the caption, "Spotted: The Eiffel Tower wearing MERRACHI, mashallah!" the animation was met with outrage from National Rally politicians. MP Lisette Pollet slammed it as an "unacceptable provocation" against French heritage. Another MP, Jerome Buisson, called it a "terrifying political project." Economist Philippe Murer demanded a ban on Merrachi stores and website access in France. Venus and Moon Conjunction Above Eiffel Tower: Astronomy Photographer Captures Breathtaking Images of Planetary Parade With Saturn Faintly Visible in Paris' Night Sky.

Eiffel Tower in Hijab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MERRACHI (@merrachi)

Lisette Pollet Slams Hijab-Clad Eiffel Tower Ad

🇫🇷 INACCEPTABLE ! La Tour Eiffel, symbole de la France, détournée par la marque Merrachi qui la couvre d’un voile islamique dans une publicité provocatrice. 👉 Une instrumentalisation idéologique et commerciale qui heurte nos valeurs républicaines et notre patrimoine. pic.twitter.com/A6GgVkWRPU — Lisette Pollet 🕊🎗️Ⓜ️ 🇫🇷 (@LisettePollet) March 11, 2025

Jerome Buisson Calls Merrachi Video ‘Terrifying’

La marque islamique #Merrachi se paye une publicité qui voile.. la #TourEiffel. Quel programme ! C’est un projet politique terrifiant, une provocation inadmissible ! Demandez des comptes à documentation@toureiffel.paris#TourEiffel #Islamisme pic.twitter.com/SW2KtmUyo1 — Jérôme Buisson (@jerome_buisson) March 11, 2025

Philippe Murer Demands Ban on Merrachi in France

La marque Merrachi pose un voile islamique sur la Tour Eiffel. ✅Il faut être implacable: interdire les magasins de cette marque et couper l’accès à leur site de vente internet en France. Se faire respecter. On attend la réaction de @BrunoRetailleau et de son gouvernement pic.twitter.com/qkF34HkoFh — Philippe Murer 🇫🇷 (@PhilippeMurer) March 11, 2025

