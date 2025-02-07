The first two months of 2025, January and February, have started with a bang. The months have offered us breathtaking celestial events, stunning sights, and rare phenomena. One of the most stunning and incredible moments was on February 1, 2025, when the Moon and Venus appeared close together in a beautiful conjunction above the Eiffel Tower in Paris. This rare event caught people’s attention, making everyone look up at the night sky in awe. An astronomy photographer captured incredible photos of the moon-Venus conjunction visible above the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Though more difficult to see, Saturn was also faintly visible in the sky. View the pictures below. Planet Parade 2025 Photos: Astronomy Photographer Andrew McCarthy’s Breathtaking Composite Images of the Planetary Alignment Mesmerises the Internet (See Pics).

Moon-Venus Conjunction With Saturn Faintly Visible

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwenael✨ (@gwen.blanck)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)