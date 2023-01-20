Two hundred workers were evacuated from a Coca-Cola factory last night after a chemical leak at the plant. Employees left the site in Sidcup, Kent, before the London Fire Brigade arrived to the incident on Wednesday evening. While the leak was isolated some three hours later, firefighters remained at the scene through the night taking chemical readings in the area of the plant, which sits opposite houses, a Chinese takeaway and the office of a car rental company.Watch the below. Maria Branyas Morera is The Oldest Person Now Following Death of Lucile Randon; Know The Age of New Guinness World Record Holder!

Watch the video here:

JUST IN: #BNNUK Reports.

Hundreds of workers have been evacuated at a Coca-Cola factory after an acid leak at a plant in Greater London.

Firefighters rushed to the factory in Sidcup, Bexley, just after 8:30 pm on Wednesday, following a leak of hydrochloric acid.#UK #Business pic.twitter.com/SoqLo6M2nU

— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) January 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)