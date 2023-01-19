Maria Branyas Morera has now been confirmed as the world’s oldest woman living and oldest person living. Maria Branyas Morera is the new Guinness World Record holder at 115 years 321 days. She has been declared as world’s oldest woman living and oldest person living after the death of 118-year-old Lucile Randon. Maria Branyas Morera was born on March 4, 1907 in California. COVID-19 Vaccination: 103-Year-Old Becomes Oldest Woman in India to Get Coronavirus Vaccine.

Maria Branyas Morera is The Oldest Person Now

