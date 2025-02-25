A Reddit user recently said that he was fired from his job within 20 days of joining a startup in Gurugram. In his post, the Reddit user said that he joined the startup in Gurgaon and on the third day, his employer told him that he was not down to earth. "I have an attitude problem and this way we can’t work together. I didn’t understand still I said I don’t attitude, I’ll work on it although I did not even understand why he was saying that," the post read. The Reddit user further said that the employer started having problems with him as he and two joiners used to go for tea. "Don’t create groups, it’s not good for the company etc," he claimed. The user also said that the employer started having problems with him for leaving on time. Sharing his bizarre workplace experience, Reddit said that his employer fired him on the 20th day after catching him looking outside his cabin during work. Gurugram ‘Scam’: Driver Allegedly Hits Pedestrians With Car’s Side Mirror, Demands Money After Blaming Them for Damages in Haryana; Reddit Post Goes Viral.

Got Terminated Recently From My Job, Says Reddit User

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)