Gurugram, February 24: A bizarre case of alleged extortion on Gurugram’s streets came to light after a now-deleted Reddit post detailed how a driver deliberately hit pedestrians and then demanded money. The user called it a "Gurugram scam," claiming the driver falsely accused them of damaging his car’s side mirror. Instead of apologising, he resorted to verbal abuse and threats, warning them to avoid the area. The confrontation was defused by bystanders, but the post quickly went viral.

As per an NDTV report, the incident took place on February 21 when three pedestrians were taking a post-lunch walk near their office. A Maruti Ertiga approached them from behind and allegedly hit one of them with its side mirror. Expecting an apology, the group was instead met with aggressive behaviour from the driver. He accused them of damaging his mirror and started demanding money. Gurugram: Cyber Fraud Accused Jumps off Hotel’s Balcony To Escape From Police Custody, Dies.

The Reddit user claimed that the man, described as tall and bulky, hurled abuses and issued threats. He allegedly warned them that if they were seen walking in the area again, he would run them over. The situation escalated until bystanders and security guards stepped in to intervene. Despite the intervention, the driver continued to behave aggressively and refused to back down. Gurugram Job Scam: Fraudsters Dupe Man Hailing From Dundahera of INR 26 Lakh on Pretext of Job for His Sister at Delhi University, 2 Arrested.

The now-deleted post quickly gained traction online, with users debating whether this was a deliberate scam or a random act of road rage. Some social media users sympathized with the victims, while others argued that walking near traffic always carries risks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).