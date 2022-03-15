The colorful northern lights that are called 'Aurora Borealis' after the Roman goddess of dawn, Aurora, and the Roman god of the north wind Boreas is seen in Scotland's sky. The best time to watch the magical lights is between 10 pm and midnight, depending on cloud cover. The display is due to a scientific  phenomenon that occurs when solar particles collide with Earth’s atmosphere and emit colourful radiation lights. After last week’s northern light sighting, Twitterati bombarded the site with stunning images and videos of Aurora Borealis.

See Pic

Beautiful Aurora Borealis Spotted 

Northern Lights Display Over Scotland's Sky 

Watch Video Of Dancing Aurora Borealis

WOW!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)