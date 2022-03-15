The colorful northern lights that are called 'Aurora Borealis' after the Roman goddess of dawn, Aurora, and the Roman god of the north wind Boreas is seen in Scotland's sky. The best time to watch the magical lights is between 10 pm and midnight, depending on cloud cover. The display is due to a scientific phenomenon that occurs when solar particles collide with Earth’s atmosphere and emit colourful radiation lights. After last week’s northern light sighting, Twitterati bombarded the site with stunning images and videos of Aurora Borealis.

Northern lights are a must-see spectacle of nature, but good planning is needed for the best chance of seeing them. Outer Hebrides, Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 lies at the same latitude as Stavanger in Norway, a greater chance of spotting the “Mirrie Dancers”, as we Scots call them. pic.twitter.com/XViU1CI64G — Crash MacDuff🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚔️【ツ】 (@___MacDuff___) March 14, 2022

I'd been talking to someone recently, saying that the Northern Lights appear fairly regular down at the lower latitudes here in the central belt of Scotland. But when I went off to track down when I did last get a good few shots of them dancing over Dumy… https://t.co/HXM1k1UeNZpic.twitter.com/C8pEN0Oo7x — Brian Smith 📷 (@iBri_Photo) March 12, 2022

If you’re in Scotland, after a large solar flare today there’s a v v v good chance you’ll see the northern lights tonight. Go look for me! 🌌 pic.twitter.com/uU3Ov3dCq0 — Katie Khan 🌙✨ (@katie_khan) March 13, 2022

Tonight. Wish I was in Scotland tonight. 🥰 love the Northern Lights ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VDabbQqZie — Saeeda Butt (@SaeedaButt4) March 14, 2022

