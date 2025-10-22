A shocking hoax in Scotland has left friends and family stunned after 22-year-old Kira Cousins faked an entire pregnancy and used a silicone doll to pretend she had given birth. Cousins went to great lengths, creating fake scans, hospital visits, and even holding a gender reveal party, later claiming the baby, named Bonnie-Leigh Joyce, had a serious heart condition and had died. The deception came to light when her mother discovered the doll in her bedroom, exposing the months-long ruse. Cousins apologised on social media, admitting she “made it up and kept it going way too far,” and described faking scans, messages, and a whole birth story. Friends revealed suspicions arose when no one ever heard the baby cry, and the “baby’s father” was misled by messages about the doll’s death. Bonnie Blue Is Not Pregnant: OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 1,057 Men in Sexathon Admits Faking Pregnancy As Publicity Stunt To Fund Stranger’s IVF Treatment (Watch Video).

Woman Fakes Pregnancy, Uses Doll to Pretend Giving Birth in Scotland

NEW: 22-year-old woman accused of faking entire pregnancy, buys a silicone doll to continue the hoax after "giving birth." Scotland woman Kira Cousins has apologized, saying she "faked scans, messages, a whole birth story, and acted like a doll was a real baby." Cousins tricked… pic.twitter.com/2AP7gZJTXS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

