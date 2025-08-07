The entrepreneur and fitness influencer Ashton Hall, who has risen to fame for his ultra-disciplined regime, has now shared another video on Instagram which has gone viral. He recreated moments from his bullying days in school, about a decade ago, versus his ongoing fame now. The scene sees Hall journeying back in 2015, getting bullied by his classmates with the same theme of set time, each minute unwrapping further humiliation before his transformation to a fitness influencer today. In the caption, he wrote, “To the kid getting bullied.. Keep going.” The Instagram reel has earned over 57 million views and the number keeps increasing. An X account amplified the buzz by reposting the clip, with internet users reacting to the video. Who Is Ashton Hall? Why Is He Going Viral? Inside the Bizarre Morning Routine of the Fitness Influencer and Former NFL Player Fueling His Social Media Success.

Ashton Hall Drops Before-After Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Hall (@ashtonhall)

Ashton Hall, a Decade Ago

Ashton Hall dropped a video of himself from a decade ago vs today 💀pic.twitter.com/7RaSCzcmIl — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 5, 2025

This Is How the Internet Reacted

Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Ashton Hall/ Instagram)

