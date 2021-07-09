A couple in Louisiana shared a terrifying video that captured an Oak Tree crashing onto the crib of their Five-Month-Old baby. Fortunately, the baby wasn't harmed in the appalling incident. The video then shared on ABC News has since been viewed thousands of times on social media

A baby monitor captured the moment when an oak tree fell into the room of 5-month-old Cannon Buchholtz as he was sleeping. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident. Read more: https://t.co/mMlcDcXtNZ pic.twitter.com/eGLhVGUYNG — ABC News (@ABC) July 8, 2021

