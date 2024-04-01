MS Dhoni's special anthem in Bhojpuri is now going viral and taking the internet by storm. This is not an official song or anthem by the Indian Premier League (IPL) or Chennai Super Kings (CSK). By this song, we can easily see how much MS Dhoni means to fans. The full anthem is released in Bhojpuri. The catchy line which is, "Bada-Bada bowler bhi rota hai, jab Dhoni strike pe hota hai." This means that even the biggest of bowlers fail when MS Dhoni is on strike. MS Dhoni’s Wife Sakshi Welcomes Back Rishabh Pant As He Scores Half-Century During DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash (View Instagram Story).

MS Dhoni's Full Anthem

MS Dhoni Anthem Sneak-Peak

MS Dhoni Anthem @ChennaiIPL bada-bada bowler bhi rota hai jab dhoni strike pe hota hai 😭 pic.twitter.com/YXNkSdLGYT — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) April 1, 2024

