NASA astronomers have found a bizarre rock formation on the surface of the red planet, resembling a bear's face. However, no extraterrestrial grizzlies are staying on the planet; a strange geological formation was caught on camera by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The appearance has two beady eyes, which are formed by two craters, a hill with a V-shaped collapse structure that resembles a snout and a circular fracture pattern outlines a head. Creepy 'Smiling' Sun! NASA Satellite Captures Photo of The Giant Fire Ball Pulling a Scary Smiley Face After Solar Eclipse; See Viral Pic.

Take A Look At The Pic:

