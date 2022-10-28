NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught a scary snap of the Sun that has stunned the internet. The image shows a smiley face on the star's surface with two dark eyes. The fiery fireball maybe was in a good mood after the solar eclipse this week. The viral photo shows forces of solar wind and plasma that have evidently conspired to display two eyes and a creepy grin. The caption says, "Today, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space." Finest Infrared View of Neptune's Rings Captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope! Viral Pic Showing Ice Giant's Ethereal Dust Bands and Moons Will Leave You Spellbound.

Sun is Smiling Down on Us!

Say cheese! 📸 Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. pic.twitter.com/hVRXaN7Z31 — NASA Sun, Space & Scream 🎃 (@NASASun) October 26, 2022

