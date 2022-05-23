Belashuru is the recently released family drama that features late actors Soumitra Chatterjee as Biswanath Sarkar and Swatilekha Sengupta as Arati Sarkar. It is an intense emotional flick that has received positive reviews from critics. Amul paid tribute to the late Bengali stars by mentioning in its poster tagline ‘This Bela Will Never End’. Amul Pays Tribute to Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee With a Topical Ad on His Notable Characters.

Amul Topical Pays Tribute To Belashuru Lead Actors

