After Mother Dairy, Amul has also hiked prices of milk by up to INR 2 per litre. According to news agency ANI, Amul has revised the prices of Amul Standard, Amul Buffalo Milk, Amul Gold, Amul Slim' n Trim, Amul Chai Mazza, Amul Taaza, and Amul Cow Milk. The prices will now go up by INR 2. The new prices for Amul milk will take effect from tomorrow morning, May 1. Mother Dairy Increases Milk Prices by Up to INR 2 Per Litre Effective From April 30; Check Latest Prices Here.

Amul Hikes Milk Prices by Upto INR 2 Per Litre

Amul revises the price of Amul Standard, Amul Baffalo Milk, Amul Gold, Amul Slim n Trim, Amul Chai Mazza, Amul Taaza and Amul Cow Milk; prices go up by Rs 2. This comes into effect from tomorrow morning, 1st May 2025. pic.twitter.com/4NCalmJWPE — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

