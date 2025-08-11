Journalist Sudhir Chaudhary shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 10, 2025, and highlighted an alleged issue with a food product ordered online from Blinkit. He said he had ordered a pack of Amul curd from Blinkit, which allegedly turned out to be spoiled despite having an expiry date of September 25. He wanted to warn everyone that it is better to buy such items from a shop rather than ordering online. TV News Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary said, "Online delivery platforms service and quality is decling and negligence is increasing.” Responding to Sudhir Chaudhary, Blinkit said, “We truly appreciate your time and are ready to assist; however, we’re still awaiting the required information to proceed.” Grok 4 New Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Now Offers Free Access for All Users Worldwide.

TV News Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary’s Allegations

आज @letsblinkit से अमूल दही का ये पैक मंगाया जो ख़राब निकला।खाते ही पता चल गया कि दही सड़ चुका था।हालांकि expiry date 25 सितंबर है।मुझे पैसा रिफंड नहीं चाहिए।सिर्फ आप सब को आगाह करना चाहता हूँ कि इस प्रकार की वस्तुएं ऑनलाइन ना मंगाकर दुकान से लाना बेहतर है।online delivery… pic.twitter.com/wBIyIrHrzP — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) August 10, 2025

Blinkit Response

We truly appreciate your time and are ready to assist; however, we’re still awaiting the required information to proceed. — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)