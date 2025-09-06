A heartwarming video from Bengaluru is winning hearts online, showing an auto rickshaw driver carefully holding his baby while navigating through busy city traffic. The clip, shared on Instagram, captures the father keeping his child close to his chest as he drives, symbolising both love and responsibility. The caption read, "He drives to earn but carries what he lives for," resonating with viewers across social media. Posted on July 17, the video has garnered over 6 lakh views and more than 70,000 likes, with users praising the driver’s dedication and devotion. Many commenters expressed admiration for his multitasking skills and the safety measures he takes while working. Bengaluru: Couple Filmed Kissing Through Sunroof of Moving Car on Trinity Road, Video Goes Viral.

Bengaluru Auto Driver Holds Baby While Driving

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rithu🐾 (@rithuuuuuu._)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)