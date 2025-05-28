A young couple was caught on camera engaging in a public display of affection through the sunroof of a moving car on Bengaluru’s Trinity Road. The incident, filmed by riders trailing the vehicle, shows the couple kissing while standing through the sunroof as the car moved through busy traffic. The video, which has gone viral, triggered widespread criticism on social media. Users tagged the Bengaluru City Police, demanding action for reckless driving and public indecency. The car reportedly had a Karnataka registration. Authorities are yet to comment on the matter. Noida: Man and Woman Engage in ‘Indecent Act’ Inside Mortuary Room, Video Surfaces.

Bengaluru Couple Caught Kissing in Moving Car

Sunroof Shenanigans: Public Road Becomes Private Bedroom for Bengaluru Couple What is truly happening to people these days? In yet another bizarre and concerning incident, a young couple was caught on camera engaging in highly inappropriate behavior through the sunroof of a… pic.twitter.com/p8bt7r1WX7 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)