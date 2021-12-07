Kim Seokjin, better known by his stage name Jin, is the oldest member of BTS. Recently, on his birthday Jin released a new track called "Super Tuna" and left no stone unturned in making this upbeat track as fun and entertaining as possible. Just a day after Jin turned 29, a BTS fan shared a video of Ranveer Singh's song "Tattad Tattad" from the film Ram-Leela but replaced the audio with Jin's "Super Tuna". The combined result was amazing and garnered more than 17K likes on Twitter. Netizens are loving the mashup video because Ranveer Singh’s dance moves match perfectly with the song.

Watch The Mashup Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)