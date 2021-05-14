BTS on the Rolling Stone magazine cover has the ARMY thrilled. The amazing cover picture of the whole Bangtan Boys together posing in the sexiest manner is going viral. The idea behind the cover is how the BTS has revolutionised the music biz and became the biggest band in the world.

BTS Rolling Stone Magazine Cover Takes over Twitter:

.@BTS_twt appears on our June cover. Inside the boundary-smashing global success and musical evolution of the world’s biggest band - and what’s next. #BTSxRollingStone https://t.co/OtjE1zFVeV pic.twitter.com/X1KdIKpBGI — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 13, 2021

