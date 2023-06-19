BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, recently attended a Bruno Mars concert. The K-Pop star attended the concert with his Wooga Squad, including his friends Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy. Kim Taehyung is seen dancing to Bruno Mars' song "Marry You" in the viral videos along with other members of the Wooga Squad. Kim Taehyung looks absolutely adorable in the videos from the concert. "Taehyung's smile and eyes are absolutely breathtaking [sic]," a fan commented on one of the viral videos of Kim Taehyung. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Reveals About Changes in His Drinking Habits on New Korean Variety Show ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’.

Kim Taehyung at Bruno Mars Concert:

KIM TAEHYUNG DISFRUTANDO DEL CONCIERTO DE BRUNO MARS EN COREA, SE VE TAN LINDOO 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PWChDJXQQk — Viviana (@Jjungvikook) June 18, 2023

BTS V at Bruno Mars Concert:

Kim Taehyung enjoying Bruno Mars concert in SK with his Wooga hyungs Seojoon and Hyungsik ♡ he look so free~ pic.twitter.com/UPstVMfiJ0 — USER IS KTH1 READY 🎶 (@kth1_coming) June 19, 2023

Kim Taehyung With Wooga Squad:

the smile, his eyes everything about him is perfect ♡♡♡🥺 Bruno Mars Kim Taehyung Taehyung taetae pic.twitter.com/6o99sWhCYu — 𝙃𝙤𝙣𝙤𝙧𝙨 𝙏𝙖𝙚𝙝𝙮𝙪𝙣𝙜 ♛ (@HonorTaehyung) June 18, 2023

Kim Taehyung at Bruno Mars Concert in Seoul:

Wooga Squad Reunion:

📸 New video shows #BTSV / Kim Taehyung with Park Hyungsik and Park Seojoon smiling ear to ear, as Bruno Mars addresses the crowd with "Bogoshippo baby..." at his concert! 😍💕✨ A mini Wooga squad reunion 🥹 pic.twitter.com/a0CS0YdI4I — SK POP (@SKPopCulture) June 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)