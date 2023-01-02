World's Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa, welcomed New Year 2023 with a spectacular fireworks display. The official Twitter handle of Burj Khalifa tweeted a photo and video from the memorable night wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 2023 worldwide. They captioned the post, writing, "What an unforgettable and spectacular celebration! It was truly the biggest and brightest show to usher in 2023. Happy New Year from Emaar." Netizens too, shared lovely pictures and video clips of Burj Khalifa New Year 2023 fireworks.

Burj Khalifa, World’s Tallest Building, Light Up for New Year 2023

بدأ عام 2023 باحتفال رائع لا يُنسى! كانت فعلاً أمسية مذهلة مع احتفالات إعمار بليلة رأس السنة 2023 . من إعمار، نتمنّى لكم عاماً سعيداً! What an unforgettable and spectacular celebration! It was truly the biggest and brightest show to usher in 2023. Happy New Year from Emaar pic.twitter.com/IOppqlVaGG — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) December 31, 2022

Watch Viral Video and Photo With a Dazzling Fireworks Spectacle

بداية مذهلة لعام 2023 من برج خليفة ووسط مدينة دبي في احتفالات إعمار برأس السنة الجديدة! #احتفالات_رأس_السنة_من_إعمار_2023 What a magical start to 2023 at #BurjKhalifa and #DowntownDubai #EmaarNYE23 pic.twitter.com/kV4J1r1pcs — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) December 31, 2022

