England's wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has issued an urgent plea to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to "get us home" after the England Lions squad became stranded in Abu Dhabi following the closure of regional airspace amid escalating situation in the middle east. The team’s departure was halted as Iran launched a massive ballistic missile strike toward Israel, leading to the grounding of hundreds of flights across the United Arab Emirates. The severity of the situation was further highlighted by reports of a drone strike at Dubai International Airport. In a moment of increasing tension, Jonny Bairstow utilised social media to respond to a video statement from Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the Iranian attacks. Bairstow’s query was concise and urgent: “Can you get us home?” Dubai Airport Update: Have Flight Operations Resumed?

‘Can You Get Us Home?’: Bairstow to Starmer

(Photo Credits: X)

