A red alert has been issued in parts of northern China as the deadly storm Doksuri approached the area. The authorities have warned people to stay at home amidst the ongoing flash floods. As per reports, bus services have also been suspended due to the flood. The storm has been washing away cars and has flooded several subway stations. Several videos of the storm have surfaced online showing the disastrous flood. A viral video from Mentougou district, which falls in the west of Beijing, shows several cars washing away with the flood water. China Floods Video: 15 Dead, Four Missing Due to Torrential Rains in Chongqing; 7,500 Hectares of Crops Damaged.

Watch the Video of the China Floods Here:

Two days torrential rains have triggered flash floods in MeiTouGou district, west of Beijing. Stay inside and keep safe! pic.twitter.com/1eJWft5HrP — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) July 31, 2023

