Chongqing, July 5: The latest round of torrential rains since Monday had killed 15 people and left four others missing in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality as of 7 am on Wednesday, state news agency (Xinhua) reported. Xi Jinping at SCO Summit 2023: China President Warns Against 'Colour Revolutions' and 'New Cold War'.

The heavy rains, mainly seen in the areas along the Yangtze River, have triggered floods and geological disasters, disrupting the lives of more than 130,000 people in 19 districts and counties, according to the municipal bureau of emergency management. China Floods: Over a Dozen Dead Amid Torrential Rains.

Visuals From China:

A building partially collapsed amid rushing floodwaters in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, footage posted on social media on Tuesday showed. (Reuters) pic.twitter.com/RZ7LFWBZ1n — Voice of America (@VOANews) July 4, 2023

Over 7,500 hectares of crops have been damaged, the bureau said in a statement. The city's emergency response headquarters office has raised the relief response to Level III, allocating more than 29,000 items of disaster relief supplies, including tents, blankets and folding beds, to Wanzhou District, the hardest-hit area where record-high rainfall was seen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)