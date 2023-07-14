The Indian Space Research Organisation's third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, is set to launch on July 14. Meanwhile, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 22 ft long sand art of Chandrayaan 3 yesterday with the installation of 500 steel bowls with the message "Vijayee Bhava". The art sculpture was made at the Puri beach in Odisha. "Google creates doodles in the virtual world...This man creates in the real world.... Amazing dedication... Amazing talent... [sic]," a user commented on the video. World Environment Day 2023 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Turtle Sculpture Using 2320 Plastic Bottles on Odisha’s Puri Beach (View Pic & Video).

Watch the Sand Art Video Here:

#WATCH | Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 22 ft long sand art of Chandrayaan 3 with the installation of 500 steel bowls with the message "Bijayee Bhava", at Puri beach in Odisha, yesterday. The Indian Space Research Organisation's third lunar exploration mission,… pic.twitter.com/Gr4SNEZDEy — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

