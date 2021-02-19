Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 Wishes

If you start with the intention of winning, there is no question of losing - #ShivajiMaharaj #शिवजयंती pic.twitter.com/LkRPPn39G9

Remembering Shivaji Maharaj

Remembering the great #ShivajiMaharaj ji on his birth Anniversary 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oDlQZSblqU

Great Maratha King Shivaji Maharaj

Let us remember one of the greatest leaders of all time in the history of mankind Chatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his jayanti

He still inspires most nationalists the way he and his army fought against the invaders

He had a vision for Hindvi-Swaraj

Jai Bhavani

Jai Shivaji pic.twitter.com/yDoZnSZicm

— Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) February 19, 2021