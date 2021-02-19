Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 Wishes
If you start with the intention of winning, there is no question of losing - #ShivajiMaharaj#शिवजयंती pic.twitter.com/LkRPPn39G9
— अघोरी 🚩 (@BhagwaDhari_03) February 19, 2021
Remembering Shivaji Maharaj
King of Millions of Hearts!
Remembering the great #ShivajiMaharaj ji on his birth Anniversary 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oDlQZSblqU
— प्रवीण चौहान 🚩 40k (@YamrajFromHell) February 19, 2021
Great Maratha King Shivaji Maharaj
Let us remember one of the greatest leaders of all time in the history of mankind Chatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his jayanti
He still inspires most nationalists the way he and his army fought against the invaders
He had a vision for Hindvi-Swaraj
Jai Bhavani
Jai Shivaji pic.twitter.com/yDoZnSZicm
— Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) February 19, 2021
Photos of Shivaji Maharaj
Remembering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Birthday Anniversary 🙏#ShivajiMaharaj 💪 pic.twitter.com/vQQyGsE4Rh
— Abhishek Srivastav 🇮🇳 (@Thevampireabhi) February 19, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)