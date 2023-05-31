Monsoon 2023 Tracker in India: Onset of Southwest Monsoon Around June 4 in Kerala, IMD Predicts Normal Downpour This Season. Dehradun and other parts of Uttarakhand received heavy rainfall early on Wednesday. Residents of Dehradun shared videos of heavy rains and hailstorms lashing the city. In view of the heavy downpour, the Uttarakhand State Meteorological Department has also issued an orange and yellow alert for the next few days. Watch videos of heavy rainfall and hailstorms in Dehradun below.

Hailstorms in Dehradun

Hailstorms of Dehradun 👹 pic.twitter.com/J29AN9sNkR

— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) May 31, 2023

Dehradun Rains Today Video

Uttarakhand State Meteorological Department Alert

मौसम विभाग का एलर्ट पर्यटकों व यात्रियों से निवेदन है कृपया सतर्क रहें हरिद्वार देहरादून टिहरी उत्तर काशी में अगले 3 घंटो में बिजली के साथ बादलों की गड़गड़ाहट के साथ बरसात व ओलावृष्टि एवं 50 से 70 kmph तक तेज हवाएं चलने की संभावना — sudheer diwakar (@sudheerdiwakar) May 31, 2023

