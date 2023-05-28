Mumbai, May 28: India Meteorological Department (IMD) reaffirmed its prediction of a 'normal' monsoon for this year, despite the agrarian economy grappling with a sweltering summer and the looming possibility of El Niño conditions. The weather office predicted normal rainfall this year. Around 83.5cm of rainfall is expected for the monsoon months.

In April, the IMD had initially forecasted that monsoon rains for the upcoming season would be around 96% of the long-term average, with a possible error margin of +/- 5%. However, recent updates indicate that the Northwest region of India is likely to experience 'below normal' rainfall. On a more positive note, other parts of the country, including Northeast India, Central India, and South Peninsular India, are expected to receive average rainfall ranging from 94% to 106% of the long-term average. Monsoon in India: Rains Likely to be Normal This Year, Monsoon Expect to Reach Kerala by June 4, Predicts IMD.

When will Monsoon Arrive on the Islands and the South?

According to the IMD, this year's Southwest Monsoon will likely arrive over Kerala a little later than usual. Reports said that the onset of the Monsoon across Kerala is now predicted to occur on June 4 with a model error of plus/minus 4 days, along with neighbouring states of Southern India. The Southwest Monsoon then move upwards for Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on June 5. Monsoon 2023 Tracker in India: Monsoon Onset Over Kerala Expected Around June 4, Rainfall Most Likely To Be Normal, Says IMD.

When Will Monsoon Arrive Over Indian Mainland?

With a small delay, the Southwest Monsoon is anticipated to strike Northern India between June 5 and 10, taking at least another two weeks to recover from the slow start of the monsoon. Around midweek, significant dust and hail storms and pre-monsoon rains were reported in certain parts of North India.

According to IMD predictions, the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will be able to relish monsoon by June end, while it is expected to reach the states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat by June 15-30.

