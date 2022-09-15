We celebrate Engineer's Day to pay tribute to India's first civil engineer and 19th Dewan of Mysore, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, born on this day in 1860. The event is celebrated on 15 September every year to recognize and honour the contributions of all the Engineers who work hard for the development and growth of the country. However, becoming a successful Engineer is not as easy as it may seem. It takes years of hard work, willpower and consistency. Meanwhile, people from the same field and netizens have made dank memes and jokes that will just give you a crux of what engineering means. We have curated Engineer's Day 2022 funny memes, messages, puns, images and a lot more that you shouldn't miss.

Take A Look At Engineer's Day Funny Memes:

Is That You?

Tip from an engineer: -> Wanna express yourself infront of everyone? -> Use memes😂, the best way to put your thoughts;) Happy Engineer's Day to all the engineers out there ✨#HappyEngineersdaypic.twitter.com/ZjZyImnI62 — ISHA🦋 (@Isha_1321) September 15, 2021

Damn!

Expectation Vs Reality

Received this hilarious ‘Engineer’s Day’ meme on WhatsApp that I would like to share with you @SrBachchan. pic.twitter.com/rscfgwWsXh — Nivedan Kataria (@NivedanKataria) September 16, 2020

Relatable?

