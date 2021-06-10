On Wednesday, suddenly major social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram faced a global outage. According to the Independent, users from Brazil, Uruguay, Bangladesh, Argentina, Chile, the US, and the UK have reported issues with the social media platforms. The sites went down at 11:40 pm GMT and the netizens' have flooded Twitter with funny memes and jokes. Take a look:

#instagramdown #facebookdown Best thing to do , Open the app Uninstall Off your data Turn off your phone And Sleep. Ocakes pic.twitter.com/GW2C6TCGBG — R-B (@bby_rse) June 10, 2021

