On Wednesday, suddenly major social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram faced a global outage. According to the Independent, users from Brazil, Uruguay, Bangladesh, Argentina, Chile, the US, and the UK have reported issues with the social media platforms. The sites went down at 11:40 pm GMT and the netizens' have flooded Twitter with funny memes and jokes. Take a look:
Twitter is the BEST!
Twitter ❤️ always here #facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/PpU3DeLOa5
— You can call me anything you want (@tinibilbao) June 9, 2021
LOL
mood #instagramdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/bhmQASGsA7
— darned (@belayimcanim) June 9, 2021
Twitter is Love
Twitter is 💕💕#facebookdown #whatsappdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/qsHzhbyE9N
— V A م P I ر E 👻 🇵🇰 🇹🇷 (@emm_vampire) June 9, 2021
Extremely Sad
#instagramdown #facebookdown 😞😞
I think i should sleep now😕😕 pic.twitter.com/s3YxtVG5sI
— Aksa 🥀 (@aksaejaz1) June 9, 2021
Turn Off the Phone
Best thing to do ,
Open the app
Uninstall
Off your data
Turn off your phone
And
Sleep. Ocakes pic.twitter.com/GW2C6TCGBG
— R-B (@bby_rse) June 10, 2021
