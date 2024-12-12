WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook have been reportedly hit globally by an outage. According to Downdetector.com, all meta apps, including Threads, were down for hundreds and thousands of users across the globe today, December 11. It is also reported that Facebook was down for over 50,000 users, while Instagram was down for more than 20,000 users. In an official statement, Meta said that they are aware of a technical issue impacting some users' ability to access their apps. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience," Meta's post stated. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Quick Reply Feature To Voice Messages for Android Users; Know How It Works.

Meta Apps Down for Users Globally

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook reportedly hit by outage. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024

Are You Having Problem with Facebook?

Having problems with #Facebook? Downdetector users have been reporting problems since 1:00PM EDT. https://t.co/wNW22WkIt4 RT if you are also experiencing problems #FacebookDown — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 11, 2024

Meta Issues Statement

We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience. — Meta (@Meta) December 11, 2024

