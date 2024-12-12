Meta's range of social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc., faced a major global outage, as users complained that they were unable to use them. As per the Downdetector, the surge in outage reports began coming in shortly before 11 pm IST. The outage has caused widespread disruption, and people have taken to X to express their frustration. A few have shown their reaction to the situation with the help of memes. Meta Down: WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Hit by Outage Globally As Users Unable To Use Meta's Social Media Platforms.

BREAKING - META SERVICES FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, WHATSAPP DOWN WORLDWIDE pic.twitter.com/NdOVk39SdD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 11, 2024

Thanks for bearing with us! We’re 99% of the way there - just doing some last checks. We apologize to those who’ve been affected by the outage. — Meta (@Meta) December 11, 2024

People coming to X after whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook goes down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/6dzWw7FrdL — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) December 11, 2024

Meta announced Instagram and Facebook are down on X. 🤣 Mark Zuckerberg when he sees the news. pic.twitter.com/cdoT3Xf6MR — Jessie (@JessieKx3) December 11, 2024

