A video is going viral on Facebook showing Twitter owner Elon Musk endorsing a supplement for hair loss and aging. In the viral video Musk can be heard saying that “there’s this stuff called shilajit, I think, and it’s supposed to be an anti-aging remedy, a hair loss remedy, and the most powerful source of energy for our body.” However, Musk did not say it and the video has been altered. Earlier, Facebook had flagged the video as part of its efforts to combat fake news. Tata Motors Group Headquarters Promotions Real of Fake? Here’s a Fact Check of the False Promotional Ad Offering Tata Nexon As Prize, Going Viral on WhatsApp.

Elon Musk Endorsing Anti-Aging Remedy?

An altered video appears to show Elon Musk endorsing an anti-aging remedy, but the original footage shows that didn’t happen. https://t.co/Z9rNdegEZo — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)