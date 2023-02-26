A tweet claiming that the central government has proposed a 5 percent tax on healthcare in the recent Union Budget is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the new is fake. The Central government did not propose any amount of tax on healthcare in the Budget 2023. A fact check conducted by PIB sad that the news is fake. "The letter attached with the tweet is from year 2011 and is being shared out of context," PIB said. HKRNL Released Peon Recruitment List? Haryana Government Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

This Claim Is Fake, Says PIB

A tweet claims that the central government has proposed a 5% tax on healthcare in the recent #Budget.#PIBFactCheck ▪️ This claim is #Fake. ▪️ The letter attached with the tweet is from year 2011 and is being shared out of context. pic.twitter.com/uojvkR788H — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 26, 2023

