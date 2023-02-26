A list of Peon Recruitment from Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) is being shared widely on social media. However, it must be noted that the list is fake. As per a fact check conducted by the state's government's fact check team, the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam Limited has not released any such list. Taking to Twitter, the Fact Check Haryana debunked the fake news going viral on social media. Haryana CET Exam 2022 Cancelled? Governments Urges Candidates To Not Fall Prey To Fake Notice; Says Exams Will Be Held As per Schedule.

Fact Check Haryana Team Debunks Fake News

